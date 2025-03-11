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You found this page because someone told you about Get Fact, or you stumbled across one of our posts. Either way, here’s what you need to know.

The Problem

AI generates content faster than humans can verify it. Deepfakes, synthetic documents, and machine-written narratives now move at a speed and scale that our institutions — newsrooms, governments, corporations — were never designed to handle.

The old approach was fact-checking: chase the lie after it spreads, publish a correction nobody reads, repeat. That model is broken. It was built for a world where misinformation traveled at the speed of print. We don’t live in that world anymore.

What We’re Building

Get Fact is verification infrastructure. Think of it the way you think about spellcheck — you don’t hire a linguist every time you write an email. You have a system built into the workflow that flags problems before they go out the door.

That’s what we’re doing for trust. Our AI tool, Laura, analyzes claims in real time: what’s verified, what’s missing context, what doesn’t hold up. Not opinion. Not ideology. Evidence, sourcing, and transparency.

We’re building this for the people who need it most — communications teams, newsrooms, government analysts, and anyone whose decisions depend on reliable information.

Who I Am

I’m Wilf Dinnick. I spent 25 years as an international correspondent covering wars in Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon for CNN, Al Jazeera, ABC News, and CBC. I watched information warfare destroy communities long before AI accelerated the problem. I later led Al Jazeera’s global digital operations, managing 800+ staff across platforms and time zones.

I started Get Fact because I saw the same patterns emerging here — in Canada, in democracies everywhere — that I witnessed in conflict zones. The playbook is the same. The technology is just faster.

What This Newsletter Covers

Get Fact First is where I write about the forces reshaping trust in the AI age and what we’re doing about it. You’ll find:

The landscape — What’s happening with AI-driven misinformation, information warfare, and the erosion of institutional trust. I draw on frontline experience, not theory.

The infrastructure — Updates on Laura, our verification tool, and the broader movement toward making trust scalable and built into systems by default.

The policy — What governments are doing (and not doing) about verification infrastructure. Canada, the EU, and where the gaps remain.

The argument — Why verification needs to work like spellcheck, not like a courtroom. Why human-in-the-loop matters. Why speed without trust is a losing strategy.

Where to Start Reading

If you’re new, these posts will give you the core argument:

“Same as the Old Boss” — The architects of our broken information ecosystem are now building AI. Why that matters.

“Fact-Checking Was Yesterday’s Fix” — The case for moving from reactive fact-checking to proactive verification infrastructure.

“Start Fact-Checking With Us” — See Laura in action. What real-time verification looks like.

“Machine Learns Fast. Do We?” — What our team discovered when we tested AI chatbots during the Canadian election.

The Mission

Facts should work like nutrition labels. You don’t have to like them. But it matters that they’re there.

Get Fact is building the infrastructure to make that real — for newsrooms, for governments, for companies, for anyone navigating decisions in a world where synthetic content is the default.

We’re non-partisan. We don’t take sides on politics. We take sides on evidence.

Stay Connected

Subscribe to get every post delivered to your inbox. Free subscribers get full access to the newsletter. As we grow, paid tiers will unlock deeper analysis, early access to Laura, and direct participation in shaping what we build.

Try Laura — Our AI verification tool is in beta. If you want to test it, reach out.

Get in touch — If you’re in government, media, or corporate communications and want to talk about what verification infrastructure could look like in your organization, I want to hear from you.

Welcome. The work is urgent. Let’s get to it.