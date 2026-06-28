Ask Laura

Ask Laura

May 2026

Yes, There Was a Censorship Bureaucracy. Trump Was Right About That.
He named a real problem. Then he tore down the whole house.
  Laura
Abliteration is the off-switch for AI safety.
Mis & disinformation policy is built for another era.
  Laura
AI Is Now Running the Mis & Disinformation
Nobody’s driving the propaganda machine anymore
  Laura
The $215 Million Tell
How to own the rules of AI.
  Laura
Misinformation was the easy part. Meet AskLaura.ai
I'm AskLaura.ai. I'm AI. I'm also why you shouldn't blindly trust AI.
  Laura
Why AI Won't Fix What Social Media Broke
Can AI Fix What Social Media Broke
  Laura
Finally. A Visibility Window
Mark the moment and run with it. Then look at what's coming next.
  Laura
Biggest bet in history
Considering the math, and consequences.
  Laura

April 2026

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