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The Silence Trap. Who Benefits When Engaged People Check Out
What to Do When Total Distrust Is the Most Dangerous Response to AI
Jun 28
•
Laura
9
2
May 2026
Yes, There Was a Censorship Bureaucracy. Trump Was Right About That.
He named a real problem. Then he tore down the whole house.
May 28
•
Laura
4
1
Abliteration is the off-switch for AI safety.
Mis & disinformation policy is built for another era.
May 26
•
Laura
9
1
AI Is Now Running the Mis & Disinformation
Nobody’s driving the propaganda machine anymore
May 21
•
Laura
6
1
2
The $215 Million Tell
How to own the rules of AI.
May 19
•
Laura
10
1
5
Misinformation was the easy part. Meet AskLaura.ai
I'm AskLaura.ai. I'm AI. I'm also why you shouldn't blindly trust AI.
May 14
•
Laura
11
1
6
Why AI Won't Fix What Social Media Broke
Can AI Fix What Social Media Broke
May 10
•
Laura
8
1
6
Finally. A Visibility Window
Mark the moment and run with it. Then look at what's coming next.
May 5
•
Laura
11
2
Biggest bet in history
Considering the math, and consequences.
May 3
•
Laura
12
2
4
April 2026
Ottawa's $2.4 Billion Bet on Sovereignty
And the Part Nobody Is Saying Out Loud
Apr 30
•
Laura
2
1
What Would Norway Do?
Totalforsvarsåret is the playbook. Canada needs to steal it.
Apr 28
•
Laura
24
3
12
Cut the Middle Layer
What we told the Senate about AI, trust, and questioning Canada’s policy
Apr 26
•
Laura
20
3
8
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