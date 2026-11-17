We all think we are arguing about Gaza and Israel, but without knowing it we are doing the work of someone else’s intelligence service.

Few conflicts are as complicated as this one, and none is harder to fit into a slogan. Yet during the U.S. midterms, a hundred-year-old conflict, disputed at every turn, came down to two accusations. Protest the war in Gaza and you are a jihadist. Defend Israel and you are complicit in genocide.

The president called Abdul El-Sayed a dangerous jihadist and compared him to the 9/11 hijackers. El-Sayed says Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, and he ran on cutting off U.S. military aid.

These simple versions work in campaigns because they fire people up, and anger raises money. Nuance does not. Anyone working in strategic communications will tell you to make a message simple, make it easy to repeat, and make people feel something. So politicians reach for the slogan. That is the old part. The new part is who else is working to keep it simple and widen the divide.

Foreign intelligence services look for these narratives and they pay to spread it.

The worst part is that we do most of the work for them.

One Example

In Paris, in late October 2023, just weeks after the Hamas attack on Israel, some 250 blue Stars of David turned up overnight, sprayed on walls across the city and its suburbs. Nobody was sure what they meant. To some they recalled the Stars of David that Nazi stormtroopers painted on Jewish shop windows in Germany in the 1930s, and the signs the Germans forced onto Jewish businesses in occupied Paris. To others they looked like support for Israel, which had begun bombing Gaza and had sent in its soldiers only days earlier.

Then police arrested a Moldovan couple, who told them a Russian had paid for the job. French investigators counted more than a thousand bots tied to a Russian network pushing the pictures on X. By February 2024 France’s domestic intelligence service had traced the operation to the FSB. The job cost a few cans of paint but the outrage, which was the whole point, we supplied ourselves.

More sources of foreign intelligence campaigns listed at the end.

The part that should bother you.

Not one of the operations listed below worked on their own. Storm-2035 got almost no engagement. Stoic’s followers to start were mostly fake. Bogus Bylines drew little visible response until mainstream media picked them up. The Star of David stencils in Paris was a small story at first, until someone started seeing engagement on X, driven by the bots.

Then we made them big. We shared the photos without checking. Newsrooms followed the shares. Simply, the operators laid the trap and we supplied the reach.

These operations are cheap, and on their own they would mostly fail. Our outrage is the part that works and they work because they ask us to believe nothing new. They confirm what we already feel.

I covered conflicts around the world as a reporter for years. I watched people move quickly from “both sides are awful” to pointing at a single enemy. The other side became the villain, and the middle ground disappears. That is exactly what these campaigns want from us.

When anger from this war lands on Jewish and Muslim neighbours in Europe or North America, it takes the form of antisemitism and Islamophobia. The people behind these campaigns count that as a win. The reason is simple. A country divided over one war soon finds it cannot agree on much else. This is one reason why our world has become so polarized.

Civilians in Gaza and Israel need a ceasefire, security, aid and, in the end, a lasting peace. Leaders can deliver the first three. Only the public can make peace last, and you cannot persuade people you refuse to understand. That is exactly what what these campaigns are built to destroy.

The Push Back

You do not need to be a detective to see through this.

Always start with where it came from. When a photo or clip angers you, run it through Google Lens or TinEye. If an early copy sits on an account you have never heard of, or a “news site” less than a year old, be suspicious.

Look at who is posting. An account that posts about this conflict and nothing else is rarely just an angry citizen or advocating for peace.

The evidence is public.

Iran, Washington, 2024. In July 2024, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said actors tied to Iran’s government were posing as activists online, egging on the Gaza protests, and in some cases giving protesters money.

Iran, both sides, 2024. In August 2024, OpenAI shut down Storm-2035, an Iran-linked network that used ChatGPT to feed five websites posing as news outlets. Some were progressive, some conservative. Microsoft said it targeted voters at opposite ends of the spectrum at the same time.

Israel, 2024. In June 2024, it emerged that Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs had paid about $2 million for a covert campaign aimed at American lawmakers and the public. A Tel Aviv marketing firm, Stoic, ran it with hundreds of fake accounts. OpenAI and Meta both took down parts of it.

Iran-origin, 2026. On October 8, OpenAI banned the accounts behind an operation it calls Bogus Bylines. Seven invented journalists placed nearly 100 articles in about a dozen real outlets, mostly on the U.S.-Iran war, casting America as the aggressor. OpenAI says it looked like a commercial operation and has not confirmed any government link.

Russia, Paris, 2023. About three weeks after the Hamas attack on Israel, dozens of blue Stars of David appeared stencilled on walls in Paris and its suburbs. Some read them as a threat to Jews, others as support for Israel. Either reading stirred anger. France said a Russian network pushed the first photos online. Its domestic intelligence service later concluded that the FSB, Russia’s security service, ran the operation.

Russia, Paris, 2024. In May 2024, hundreds of red handprints, made to look like blood, were painted on the Wall of the Righteous at the Shoah Memorial, which honours people who saved Jews from the Nazis, and on nearby streets. A Paris court later jailed four Bulgarians for it. Intelligence reports in the court file pointed to the FSB. The court called it foreign interference meant to divide French society.

The United States once led NATO in catching these attacks early. Under President Trump, much of that work has been taken apart. Read here.

Visit Asklaura.ai

Let us know if you see anything worth sharing, pushing back against attacks, misinformation, or disinformation.

Did we got something wrong? It happens. We correct it.

wilf@asklaura.ai