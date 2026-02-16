The Mission

Make fact checking as simple and intuitive as spell checking. Verification should be built into how information flows, not something only experts can do, after the damage is already done.

Verification should work like nutrition labels. You do not have to love them, but it matters that they exist. Know where someone got that information and decide for yourself.

AskLaura is building the infrastructure to make that possible for newsrooms, governments, companies, and anyone making decisions in a world where synthetic content is the default.

We are non partisan. We do not take sides in politics. We take sides in evidence.

Canada needs a real defence against misinformation. If you think that matters, help build it. Share this post. Bring someone who should be part of this conversation.

Posts By

Wilf Dinnick reported from conflict zones around the world for CNN, ABC News, Al Jazeera, and Global News. He saw firsthand how manipulated information can pull a democracy apart, divide communities, and turn families against one another. He is also an early adopter, energized by what AI can do and this moment, to help get it right. AskLaura.ai is being built in response to what he watched abroad, now arriving at home faster and at greater scale because of AI.

Why Subscribe?

Subscribing gives you full access to every edition of the newsletter along with the complete archive. We're at the forefront of a hard question. AI is an extraordinary engine of progress, but what is it doing to the way we communicate, and what is it costing us? You won't get cheerleading here, or doom. You'll get everything we're discovering, and we'll work it out alongside you.

AI creates information faster than anyone can check it and moving at a pace our institutions were never designed to handle.

Misinformation cuts across everything that matters. It touches climate, crime, health, your business, and the information your teams rely on every day. This is not a niche problem. It shapes decisions in every part of life.

The old model relied on fact checking. Chase the falsehood after it spreads.

There is funny…

and then the stuff that is in that middle zone where things get really confusing and dangerous.

What We Are Building

AskLaura is building verification infrastructure.

No one should have to ask an AI three times to show a source or make verification should not feel like a scavenger hunt.

If you are new, these pieces will give you the foundation:

“Same as the Old Boss”- Why the architects of our broken information ecosystem are now building AI and why that matters.

“Fact Checking Was Yesterday’s Fix”- The case for shifting from reactive fact checking to proactive verification.

How Not to Lose Canada’s Information War - We keep treating misinformation as cleanup work.