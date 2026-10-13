Those YouTube channels posing as ordinary Albertans pulled in tens of millions of views on the benefits of the province joining the United States. Trace them to the source and find good deepfakes of Danielle Smith and Mark Carney, and maps redrawn. Russian state media continues to make Alberta separatism and the “51st state” a running story. In Quebec, the campaign’s final week was flooded with claims of American interference.

You don’t have to dig for any of this. It’s in our feeds.

If the loudest voices in these debates aren’t Canadian, what are we doing about it?

We have to drop the “we’re just Canada” act. Our adversaries know what we’re worth.

We are a G7 economy, a founding member of NATO and one of the Five Eyes. We are the world’s second-largest uranium producer, with massive oil reserves and most of the minerals on the critical minerals list. The Arctic makes up about 40% of our country, and Russia wants it. It’s the shortest route for Russian missiles, bombers and submarines to reach North America, and it holds vast oil, gas and minerals.

A divided Canada is a gift, as a weaker West, and a Canada that gives in to Washington. We are the soft underbelly for these attacks on the West.

A country fighting itself spends its energy on referendums instead of defence, and its credibility on internal crises instead of alliances. It makes the investors we need, nervous.

The referendum isn’t the danger. The fighting is. And someone is feeding the fighting.

THE SILENT BREACH

Most Canadians think of mis- & disinformation as a problem for newsrooms or social media but it’s bigger than that.

This is like a silent breach, and it is wide open, and it gets in the way a cyberattack does. Quietly, through tools and platforms we trust, carried by people just doing their jobs, oblivious, or in the information on social looking like news.

A piece of information has three things that are true. Alberta sends more to Ottawa than it gets back. Fuel prices are up. Your MP voted against the last pipeline. Then it adds a fourth that isn’t. Ottawa plans to cap oil production next year. Or another version of this doesn’t lie at all. It takes something people already feel, like being ignored or being taxed too much, and turns up the heat until sharing it feels like standing up for yourself.

At this point, no AI policy will keep it out, and no platform is coming to solve this problem. Every fix gets a workaround by the bad actors, usually within weeks. Labels get stripped, fact-checkers get faked, AI gets fed bad data, and a lie passed through enough sources starts to look like news.

That’s why the question that matters isn’t “is this fake?” It’s “where did this come from?” This is the one defence the other side can’t strip out.

Earlier this month I was at Media Cluster Week in Bergen, Norway. The room was full of people who live with these attacks every day, many of them from countries bordering Russia. The group included startups, academics, newsrooms and technologists, trying to tackle mis- and disinformation. This isn’t a nice-to-have for these countries and they did not wait for their governments to save them.

One idea Canada should copy is Norway’s Project Reynir. It brings newsrooms, tech companies and universities under one roof, so they can compare notes, and work together, ensuring the credible sources cut through the noise.

I’ve seen what that kind of closeness does. Reporting for CNN in Dubai and ABC News in Jerusalem, I worked where every outlet shared the same building. We traded resources and ideas. No doubt it was just as convenient for the people paid to watch us, but it was powerful to compare notes.

In a country as big as Canada, we need that collaboration more, not less.

WHAT TO DO

The tools to catch this are coming. Until they’re everywhere, a few habits go a long way, and I learned most of them the hard way in newsrooms.

The first is asking where something came from before asking whether it’s true. If I can’t trace a claim back to its original source in a couple of clicks, I treat it as doubtful. When a post opens and closes with things I already know, I look harder at whatever sits in the middle, because that’s usually the part carrying the trick. When a hot take on Alberta or Quebec gets under my skin, I check who posted it.

This is a fixable problem, and Canada is better placed to fix it than almost anyone. We helped invent modern AI. We operate in two official languages, which makes us a natural place to build tools that hold up across cultures. And Bergen proved you don’t need permission to start.

The people trying to divide us have never doubted that Canada matters. It’s time we stopped doubting it too. We need to start with that one question. Where did this come from?

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