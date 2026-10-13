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Jeanne Clarke's avatar
Jeanne Clarke
Oct 13

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Mike B.'s avatar
Mike B.
Oct 14

I pulled the Senate National Security Committee's April report on foreign disinformation to check why state debunking consistently trails the cycle. The operational gap comes down to velocity and budget. Digital Public Square testified that state-backed disinformation captures half its views within 24 to 80 minutes of posting, long before federal monitoring units can verify false claims. Meanwhile, the committee heard Russia spends $3 billion to $4 billion annually on foreign disinformation, while Canada commits $20 million to $30 million across all federal agencies combined. The defense is simply outspent a hundred to one.

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