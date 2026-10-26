The head of MI5 said something this month that needs repeating and is not said enough. The biggest threat isn’t bombs. It’s manipulation of how people feel.

Ken McCallum named Russia’s troll farms, Iran’s front groups, and AI-generated propaganda as weapons designed to divide communities and erode trust. His warning to everyday citizens (not spies) is what we’ve been building around for almost two years here. That single focus.

Think about what you’re willing to believe, from whom, and why. - Sir Ken McCallum, Director General of MI5

Stop and read that again.

The head of Britain’s domestic spy agency is telling ordinary citizens that they are the target. Not governments. Not military installations. You, on your phone, before coffee.

McCallum’s top concern at scale is AI-generated disinformation. Not broadcast propaganda. Personalized manipulation, delivered through the tools people already trust. Content tailored to the individual, designed to radicalize at a pace no human moderator can match.

He also said, out loud, that AI companies can’t police themselves. He announced a new AI Threat Assessment Centre because this risk needs independent scrutiny. That’s a remarkable admission from a Five Eyes intelligence chief. The platforms built to inform us have become the attack surface.

So here we are… societal resilience is now a national security front line. Adversaries are actively degrading that cohesion through polarising algorithms and manufactured outrage. The goal isn’t to make you believe a specific lie. It’s to make you stop trusting anything at all. A society that can’t agree on basic facts can’t coordinate a defence.

McCallum stressed allied-nation collaboration. He’s right. No single country can solve this alone, and no single platform will solve it for us. The threat crosses borders, languages, and every content moderation policy ever written.

Read his speech. It was a call to action for ordinary people, businesses, researchers, parents. When the head of MI5 tells the public that they are the front line, it means the institutions designed to protect us have run out of ways to do it alone.

The question is what we’re going to do about it.

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