The British government told its people to stockpile food. Three days of water, canned goods, flashlights, batteries for the radio, and any medicine you might need. The campaign is called “Be Ready” and the Defence Secretary is talking about state-sponsored terrorism against civilian infrastructure. This is the largest domestic drill in decades. The British government is telling ordinary people, in plain terms, they are part of the country’s defence.

Canada just published its first national security plan in decades. The Plan for a Stronger Canada. It lists eight big things the country must be able to do for itself. These include building weapons, being able to extract minerals, grow our own food, and have the power to make sure we can keep the lights on.

In all of this, only one mention of information warfare. A single line under Public Safety. It is proposing to implement a Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act.

The subhead on this document is “National Security for Canadians.” Canada’s plan is full of things you can touch, and sure, the things Canadians can be proud of, like ships, energy, and our rare minerals. However, it is glaringly empty on the one thing that arguably matters most in the coming years. The information attacks that always come before, during, and after a cyber attack. The fact that this is not a central part of Canada’s national security plan is stunning.

A bad state or non-state actor doesn’t need ships or missiles to destabilize their enemy. They just need to create some doubt. They can erode public trust in elections, institutions, or of course, in each other, as was tried in Alberta and this will keep happening.

As we have said repeatedly, this is a favourite weapon because of the cost ratio. A few thousand dollars in social media campaigns can do what a conventional military operation never could. That is what makes this gap in Canada’s plan so dangerous. The whole point of asymmetric warfare is that your enemies do not meet you where you are strong. They go where you are not looking. If Canada’s plan is all hardware, mines, and pipelines, with no information resilience, its enemies already know exactly where to attack.

The European Union understands this and since 2022, the European Commission has published official guidelines for teachers, funded school programs across dozens of member states, and built institutions dedicated to building resilience against information manipulation. Canada has no equivalent. We are fortifying the hardware and ignoring the operating system.

This is the same playbook we keep seeing from Canada’s government. Investigate after the damage is done, rather than prevent it. Catch the arsonist after the fire. Why are we not spending time to fireproof the building.

Canada is still the only NATO country without a strategy against mis and disinformation.

What Canadians ought to see

Here is what we know about information wars. The attack on what people believe comes first. Mis- and disinformation sow doubt before anything physical happens, planting false narratives that divide, confuse, and erode trust. This is a classic Russian operation, and they did it perfectly in Syria around chemical attacks. Link

When the physical attack does come, whether a power grid goes dark or a bank’s website goes down, disinformation floods in alongside it, spreading false stories about who did it and whom to blame. The information war continues after, rewriting what happened and deepening the fractures. These are not separate events. They are one operation.

This pressure is not theoretical. Russia is five years into a war in Ukraine and running hybrid operations across Europe. Sabotage, arson, cyberattacks, cable-cutting. All kept just below the line that would trigger a NATO response. Iran is using proxies to hit targets across Britain and Europe. The Middle East is in a standoff that draws in every major power, and right now, on the brink of a major conflict

What must change

What Canada’s plan does not detail, is that a country which cannot inform its own people cannot defend itself. That must be written into the strategy.

The British are stocking their cupboards. The Europeans are teaching their children about mis- and disinformation. Every major Western democracy (except the United States) has recognised information defence as critical infrastructure. Canada has just published a plan for a stronger country and left this most critical part out.

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