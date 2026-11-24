Last year, we built a simple way to check a claim before you share it. Nobody would pay for it. We looked to private investment, engaged governments and asked Canadian businesses.

After a few years of this, we can be sure of one thing. Nobody is coming.

Most assume there will eventually be a regulator, or one of the platforms will take control, or maybe sovereign AI will do it.

Or AI is solving so much, so fast, in such incredible ways, perhaps the general assumption is the LLMs will solve this too.

I suspect a good part of the population believes nothing is really wrong. That is why the people who got AskLaura.ai off the ground had all seen the damage up close. Many were from military intelligence, some worked in news and media and others had been shocked to see how mis- and disinformation impacted their business or what was being said about their country.

The clearest explanation of all this is on recent episode of the Public Policy Forum's Wonk podcast. It looks back at the last few years and offers insight into where we are likely heading. Michael Serapio and Kevin Newman walk through efforts by so many, to tackle mis- and disinformation.

We're all still finding our feet as we move on from an era of scarce information, when a few hundred people decided what a country heard each night from the TV anchor or the front page of a newspaper. And wow, that was only about twenty years ago. It feels like the Bronze Age.

We know the old system was seriously flawed, with a few people deciding what counted but there was rigour, somebody checking the work before it reached audiences.

Now a feed is built to hold your attention and the checking is left to us, dozens of times a day.

The reasons no one has solved this yet make so much sense (and articulated especially well here). Those reasons are worth knowing.

Investors passed because the AI underneath at the time belonged to the model companies. There was no intellectual property to sell. You can’t fund a moat that doesn’t exist.

Government stayed out because it does not want to be seen policing speech.

Businesses, especially those wanting to do work in the US, pulled back when the State Department told border officers that people who did fact-checking were engaged in censorship. Companies don’t want to alienate the US market.

Mis- and disinformation has never been a content problem. It’s an infrastructure problem.

So we shifted, and AskLaura is being built for this new reality.

Meanwhile, decide what deserves your attention and can I suggest… this podcast.

Visit Asklaura.ai

Let us know if you see anything worth sharing, pushing back against attacks, misinformation, or disinformation.

Did we got something wrong? It happens. We correct it.

wilf@asklaura.ai